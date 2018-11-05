Reliance Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1141.00 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit declines 6.01% in the September 2018 quarter
Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Titan Biotech standalone net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2018 quarter
Reliance Nippon AMC Q1 net profit rises 3% to Rs 112 cr
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Sales decline 13.77% to Rs 977.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 1141.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2709.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 13.77% to Rs 977.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales977.001133.00 -14 OPM %-6.45-221.62 -PBDT-75.00-2542.00 97 PBT-285.00-2718.00 90 NP1141.00-2709.00 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU