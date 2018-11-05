Swarnsarita Gems consolidated net profit declines 9.94% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 153.33 croreNet profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 9.94% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 153.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 141.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales153.33141.19 9 OPM %1.261.17 -PBDT2.132.36 -10 PBT2.082.30 -10 NP1.451.61 -10
