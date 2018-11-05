JUST IN
Triochem Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2018 quarter
KDDL standalone net profit rises 30.32% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 44.08 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 30.32% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 44.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales44.0839.59 11 OPM %19.2219.88 -PBDT8.267.06 17 PBT6.325.25 20 NP4.473.43 30

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018.

