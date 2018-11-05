Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.07% to Rs 0.22 croreNet loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.58 -62 OPM %-13.6418.97 -PBDT-0.120.02 PL PBT-0.120.02 PL NP-0.120.02 PL
