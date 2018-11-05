JUST IN
Adani Transmission reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.61 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.58 -62 OPM %-13.6418.97 -PBDT-0.120.02 PL PBT-0.120.02 PL NP-0.120.02 PL

Mon, November 05 2018. 10:13 IST

