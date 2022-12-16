Volumes soar at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 17.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 259.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6911 shares

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 December 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 17.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 259.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6911 shares. The stock lost 14.07% to Rs.1,659.00. Volumes stood at 1975 shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd registered volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24851 shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.832.45. Volumes stood at 34299 shares in the last session.

Bharat Electronics Ltd notched up volume of 11.13 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.65% to Rs.98.50. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd recorded volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.49% to Rs.81.85. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd notched up volume of 12617 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5809 shares. The stock rose 1.11% to Rs.3,527.35. Volumes stood at 3606 shares in the last session.

