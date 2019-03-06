Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation to consider fund raising

-
On 12 March 2019The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation will consider raising funds through issue of bonds/ debentures (including Tax-free bonds, capital gain bonds, GoI fully serviced bonds, zero coupon bonds, deep discount bonds, subordinated bonds, inflation indexed bonds, bonds/ debentures of any nomenclature), as may be permitted by the regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2019-20 upto a maximum of Rs. 30,000 crore, at its meeting scheduled to be held on 12 March 2019.
