Reliance Industries Ltd in demand

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2740.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.12% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2740.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18569.6. The Sensex is at 62149.48, up 0.62%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 14.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25148.7, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2746.4, up 1.01% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 27.12% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 54.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

