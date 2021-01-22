Steel Authority of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Biocon Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up and RBL Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2021.

Steel Authority of India Ltd tumbled 10.01% to Rs 58.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 107.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd crashed 9.18% to Rs 401.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 7.48% to Rs 315.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up slipped 7.10% to Rs 221.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd shed 6.80% to Rs 233.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

