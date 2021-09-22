Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.03%, rises for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2429.5, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.91% in last one year as compared to a 57.93% gain in NIFTY and a 43.83% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2429.5, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17581.05. The Sensex is at 59046.96, up 0.07%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 12.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21324.5, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2435.15, up 1.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 48.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

