Zee Learn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Ami Organics Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd and TCI Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2021.

Zee Learn Ltd spiked 14.30% to Rs 15.91 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd surged 14.02% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6744 shares in the past one month.

Ami Organics Ltd soared 13.33% to Rs 1371.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd added 12.27% to Rs 1982.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11299 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd jumped 10.71% to Rs 6.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2641 shares in the past one month.

