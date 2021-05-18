Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.77%, up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1995.1, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.61% in last one year as compared to a 70.27% gain in NIFTY and a 56.68% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1995.1, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 15118.3. The Sensex is at 50214.64, up 1.28%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 4.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18847.05, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1997, up 1.7% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 41.61% in last one year as compared to a 70.27% gain in NIFTY and a 56.68% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 44.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)