Reliance Jio adds 54 lakh users, Airtel adds 38 lakh in June: Trai

According to the latest telecom subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea lost 42,89,519 users in June compared with a loss of over 40 lakh subscribers in May.
As on 30 June, 2021, the private access service providers held 89.95% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.05%.
Among the private access service providers, Reliance Jio held 36.98% market share, Airtel held 29.82% market share and Vodafone Idea held 23.15% market share. The remaining 0.01% market share was held by Reliance Communications.
Vodafone Idea lost 42.89 lakh wireless subscribers in June 2021 while during the same period, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 54.66 lakh and 38.12 lakh wireless subscribers, respectively.
On a monthly, basis, Vodafone Idea's subscriber base had contracted by 1.55% while that of Reliance Jio and Airtel increased by 1.27% and 1.09%, respectively.
Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,180.83 million), 984.79 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak Visitor Location Register (VLR) in the month of June-21. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 83.40% of the total wireless subscriber base.
Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (97.62%) of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (Home Location Register, or HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of June-21 and MTNL has the minimum proportion of VLR (17.78%) of its HLR during the same period.
The S&P BSE Telecom index rose 0.24% while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.41%.
Vodafone Idea (up 4.18%), Reliance Industries (up 0.66%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.49%) advanced while MTNL (down 2.20%) declined.
