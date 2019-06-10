Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3558.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 1585.66 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 3558.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 189.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 1585.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2349.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2951.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 840.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.50% to Rs 8201.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9592.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

