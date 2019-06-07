Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.36% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Photon Capital Advisors reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.36% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.02% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.55 -96 0.091.29 -93 OPM %-450.0027.27 --388.89-101.55 - PBDT-0.090.15 PL 0.58-1.31 LP PBT-0.090.15 PL 0.58-1.33 LP NP-0.11-0.14 21 0.55-2.32 LP
