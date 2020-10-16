Religare Enterprises update on scheme of amalgamation

-
Religare Enterprises has filed a copy of the scheme of amalgamation whereby four (04) direct/indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company namely, Religare Comtrade, Religare Insurance, Religare Advisors and Religare Business Solutions will be merging with/into the Company subject to terms and conditions as provided in the Scheme, with National Stock Exchange of India and BSE on 15 October 2020.
