Vakrangee partners with Protean eGov Technologies

Vakrangee has partnered with Protean eGov Technologies (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure) to offer PAN card related services. Vakrangee will work as a PAN Service Agency (PSA) of Protean eGov Technologies.

This partnership will enable Vakrangee to accept PAN card applications in paperless mode through its 19,230+ Vakrangee Kendras and BharatEasy Super App across the country. These Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics. Protean (formerly NSDL e-Gov) accepts & processes Permanent Account Number (PAN) applications on behalf of Income Tax Department (ITD), Government of India and is the market leader in the segment (Source- CRISIL report).

Under this partnership, Vakrangee through its BharatEasy Super App and Nextgen Kendras will now be able to facilitate their customers in remote areas of the country with paperless PAN applications. With 80% of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will also be able to further expand the coverage of PAN services across the country at remote locations.

