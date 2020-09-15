Repro India reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.31 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.74% to Rs 19.26 croreNet loss of Repro India reported to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.74% to Rs 19.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.2665.83 -71 OPM %-32.6616.97 -PBDT-9.3810.03 PL PBT-16.185.99 PL NP-15.317.15 PL
