Rapid Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rapid Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Regency Investments standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2020 quarter
SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 317.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit declines 77.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.26 -19 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU