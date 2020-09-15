Rapid Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.210.2614.2900.0400.0400.030

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)