Rapid Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.26 -19 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 07:54 IST

