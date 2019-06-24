Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Resigns

Viral Acharya, of the of India (RBI) has resigned from his post six months before the end of his tenure.

The central noted that a few weeks ago, submitted a letter to the RBI informing that due to unavoidable personal circumstances, he is unable to continue his term as a of the RBI beyond July 23, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)