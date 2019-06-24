JUST IN
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Resigns

Viral Acharya, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has resigned from his post six months before the end of his tenure.

The central bank noted that a few weeks ago, Acharya submitted a letter to the RBI informing that due to unavoidable personal circumstances, he is unable to continue his term as a Deputy Governor of the RBI beyond July 23, 2019.

