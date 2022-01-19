Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index Rises Further

The Reserve Bank had announced construction of a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

The index for September 2021 stands at 304.06 as against 270.59 for March 2021. The RBI-DPI Index continues to demonstrate significant growth in adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country.

