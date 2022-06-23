Responsive Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Acrysil Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Acrysil Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2022.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 18.36% to Rs 129.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25855 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd surged 16.01% to Rs 386.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11377 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd spiked 15.21% to Rs 174.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24670 shares in the past one month.

Acrysil Ltd spurt 10.69% to Rs 541.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20770 shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd jumped 10.55% to Rs 205.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75953 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)