Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 27.03 points or 1.79% at 1535.04 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 2.86%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.52%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.32%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.06%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.7%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.64%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.4%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.3%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.17%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 4.17%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 486.39 or 0.94% at 52308.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 133.55 points or 0.87% at 15546.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 279.97 points or 1.17% at 24134.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 86.4 points or 1.16% at 7535.6.

On BSE,1995 shares were trading in green, 647 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

