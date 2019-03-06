Resurgere Mines & Minerals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
