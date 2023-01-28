Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.48% to Rs 20.79 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 42.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.7918.1616.0719.333.113.552.543.011.893.28

