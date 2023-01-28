Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.48% to Rs 20.79 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 42.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.7918.16 14 OPM %16.0719.33 -PBDT3.113.55 -12 PBT2.543.01 -16 NP1.893.28 -42

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:15 IST

