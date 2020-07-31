Rexnord Electronics & Controls standalone net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.96% to Rs 16.04 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 34.95% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.78% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 65.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.0416.36 -2 65.2362.61 4 OPM %9.6011.49 -11.9911.87 - PBDT1.331.85 -28 6.937.06 -2 PBT0.911.46 -38 5.315.51 -4 NP0.671.03 -35 4.073.96 3
