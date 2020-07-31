Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 568.75% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 56.48% to Rs 15.57 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 568.75% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 56.48% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.579.95 56 OPM %10.474.02 -PBDT1.490.26 473 PBT1.450.22 559 NP1.070.16 569

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 15:03 IST

