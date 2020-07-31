Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.90% to Rs 60528.68 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 40.42% to Rs 2226.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3737.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.90% to Rs 60528.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 131298.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.60528.68131298.2310.346.535817.527863.093204.405482.352226.803737.50

