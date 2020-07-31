Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.90% to Rs 60528.68 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 40.42% to Rs 2226.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3737.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.90% to Rs 60528.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 131298.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales60528.68131298.23 -54 OPM %10.346.53 -PBDT5817.527863.09 -26 PBT3204.405482.35 -42 NP2226.803737.50 -40
