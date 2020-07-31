JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indian Oil Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 60.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 66.85 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 60.66% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.64% to Rs 33.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 246.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.8565.84 2 246.67211.64 17 OPM %28.6021.10 -25.6226.51 - PBDT16.7711.76 43 54.0846.84 15 PBT13.858.79 58 41.1134.45 19 NP9.275.77 61 33.6631.27 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU