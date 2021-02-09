JSW Steel crude steel production rises 2% YoY in Jan 2021

JSW Steel reported that crude steel production for the month of January 2021 was at 14.32 lakh tonnes compared to 14.10 lakh tonnes in January 2020, showing a growth of 2% YoY.

The average capacity utilisation was 96% during the month of January 2021.

The production of flat rolled products declined 1% to 10.14 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products rose 5% to 3.59 lakh tonnes in January 2021.

