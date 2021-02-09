ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new product 'ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow'

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1200 cr
ICICI Pru Life Q3 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 305 cr
AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announce strategic partnership
AU Small Finance Bank partners ICICI Prudential Life for insurance solutions
Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves raising up to Rs 1200 via NCD issue
-
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched a new goal based savings product - 'ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow' (GIFT), which provides guaranteed income to policyholders to help them achieve their long-term financial goals.
This non-participating savings product can enable customers to eliminate the uncertainty of future income streams to a large extent. The life cover provides financial security to the family, which is essential for a robust financial plan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU