ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new product 'ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow'

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched a new goal based savings product - 'ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow' (GIFT), which provides guaranteed income to policyholders to help them achieve their long-term financial goals.

This non-participating savings product can enable customers to eliminate the uncertainty of future income streams to a large extent. The life cover provides financial security to the family, which is essential for a robust financial plan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)