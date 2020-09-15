Riddhi Corporate Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 16.11 croreNet profit of Riddhi Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.1117.06 -6 OPM %3.29-6.68 -PBDT1.42-0.97 LP PBT1.07-1.02 LP NP0.80-1.02 LP
