Wipro, HPCL, Interglobe Aviation in focus

Wipro announced its intention to expand its IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice. Supported by technical experts from both organizations, the practice is expected to help Wipro customers modernize their digital operations across hybrid cloud environments by leveraging IBM Cloud Paks, containerized software running on Red Hat OpenShift.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said that its board will consider share buyback on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. On the same day, the oil marketing company's board will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2020.

Interglobe Aviation reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,194.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 1,061.99 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income fell 64.53% to Rs 3,029.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7,218.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 50,921.90 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income fell 3.19% to Rs 10,916.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

TVS Motor Company reported 29.04% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 179.93 crore on 4.49% rise in total income to Rs 5,269.59 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Welspun Corp reported 4.09% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 149.24 crore on 46.02% fall in total income to Rs 1,273.93 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Canara Bank reported 21.78% rise in net profit to Rs 444.41 crore on 44.08% rise in total income to Rs 20,836.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)