APSEZ, Ajanta Pharma, PVR to be watched

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,387 crore on 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,902.52 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Ajanta Pharma reported 46.29% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.22 crore on 9.88% increase in total income to Rs 720.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Adani Gas reported 11.87% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.31 crore on 12.04% fall in total income to Rs 425.90 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

PVR reported a net loss of Rs 183.95 crore in Q2 September 2020, as compared to net profit of Rs 47.88 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income dropped 88.71% to Rs 110.61 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

AU Small Finance Bank has been issued certificate of registration CA0515 under Registration of Corporate Agents - Regulations, 2015 by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Bank has entered into agreement with Care Health Insurance Company for health insurance products.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes reported 25.82% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.72 crore on 6.49% fall in total income to Rs 590.87 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

