Tata Motors, NTPC, Wipro in focus

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market rose to 52,132 vehicles in October 2020 from 41,354 units sold in October 2019.

The board of directors of NTPC on Monday (26 October) approved a buyback proposal. The company aims to buyback upto 19.78 crore shares (2% of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares) at Rs 115 per share. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through a tender offer route. The company has fixed 13 November 2020 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

Meanwhile, NTPC on Monday said its consolidated net profit slipped 7.74% to Rs 3,494.61 crore on 7.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 27,707.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Wipro announced the launch of its dedicated Wipro AWS Business Group (WABG), a unit designed to help customers fast-track their cloud transformation journey on AWS.

Zydus Cadila said its consolidated profit after tax excl. exceptional items was Rs 562 crores in Q2 September 2020, up 73% on a y-o-y basis over Q2 September 2019. Total income from operations rose 13% to Rs 3820 crore. Consolidated EBIDTA grew to Rs 863 crore, up 36% on y-o-y basis.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL)'s net profit tumbled 77.2% to Rs 94 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 413.20 crore in Q2 September 2018. Operating revenue fell 18.8% to Rs 1,722.70 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Profit Before Tax (PBT) fell 66.9% to Rs 167.30 crore during the period under review.

