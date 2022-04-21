Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 111.15 points or 1.28% at 8800.8 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.25%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.64%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.47%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.92%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.06%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.56%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.46%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 1.24%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.2%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.46%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.42%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.68%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 426.57 or 0.75% at 57464.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.45 points or 0.74% at 17264.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 375.66 points or 1.3% at 29348.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.79 points or 0.91% at 8700.13.

On BSE,2241 shares were trading in green, 641 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

