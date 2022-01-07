Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 112.37 points or 1.46% at 7783.47 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 7.09%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 4.81%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.69%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.55%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.33%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.99%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 1.95%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.88%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.7%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.98%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.03%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.01%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 482.12 or 0.81% at 60083.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 149.1 points or 0.84% at 17895.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 211.57 points or 0.71% at 30116.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.36 points or 0.53% at 8961.65.

On BSE,2250 shares were trading in green, 668 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)