RIL in demand after subsidiary buys 96% stake in Urban Ladder

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail Ventures buys 96% stake in Urban Ladder for Rs 182 cr
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail
RIL gains as KKR to invest Rs 5550 cr in retail biz
Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures
-
Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 1.43% to Rs 2030.50 after the conglomerate announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has acquired equity shares of Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions for a cash consideration of Rs 182.12 crore.The said investment represents 96% holding in the equity share capital of UrbanLadder. RRVL has a further option of acquiring the balance stake, taking its shareholding to 100% of the equity share capital of UrbanLadder. RRVL said it proposes to make a further investment of up to Rs 75 crore, which is expected to be completed by December 2023.
RRVL said the aforesaid investment will further enable the group's digital and new commerce initiatives and widen the bouquet of consumer products provided by the group, while enhancing user engagement and experience across its retail offerings. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment, RRVL added.
UrbanLadder was incorporated in India on 17 February 2012. The company is in the business of operating a digital platform for home furniture and dor products. It also has a chain of retail stores in several cities across India. Its audited turnover was Rs 434 crore, Rs 151.22 crore and Rs 50.61 crore in FY 2019, FY 2018 and FY 2017 respectively. The company posted net profit/(loss) of Rs 49.41 crore, Rs (118.66) crore and Rs (457.97) crore in FY 2019, FY 2018 and FY 2017 respectively.
RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
RIL's consolidated net profit fell 15.05% to Rs 9,567 crore on a 25.50% decline in net sales to Rs 1,11,236 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU