Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 5.05%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.71%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 19.18% over last one month compared to 18.04% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 10.01% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 5.05% today to trade at Rs 9.57. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.71% to quote at 1176.94. The index is up 18.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 3.5% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 1.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 17.98 % over last one year compared to the 9.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 19.18% over last one month compared to 18.04% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 10.01% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 64.56 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 419.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.45 on 04 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.61 on 15 Nov 2019.

