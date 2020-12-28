RIL, Lupin, DLF in focus

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus. RIL has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the shares held by IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd in IMG-R, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 52.08 crore. Post completion of acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and will be rebranded by the company. IMG Reliance (IMG-R) is a joint venture between IMG Worldwide LLC (IMG) and RIL. IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IMG, holds 50% of the share capital of IMG-R. IMG-R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialisation of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.
Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Jublia Topical Solution, 10%, of Bausch Health Americas, Inc.
Shares of DLF will be watched. DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), the rental arm of DLF Group, has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with funds managed by Hines (Hines) for acquisition of their stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Fairleaf, which owns and operates One Horizon Center. The purchase consideration for this acquisition is approximately Rs 780 crore.
Coal India's board has accorded approval to venture into aluminium value chain (mining-refining-smelting) and solar power value chain (Ingot-wafer-cell-Module-and-generation).
Zydus Cadila announced that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. The company is now planning to initiate Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU