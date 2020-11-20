RIL slides 4% in four sessions

-
ALSO READ
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3675 cr into Reliance Retail Ventures
Reliance Retail Ventures concludes fund raise of Rs 47,265 cr for 10.09% stake
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5512.5 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures
RIL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta in focus
-
Reliance Industries (RIL) declined 2.26% to Rs 1,928, extending losses to fourth consecutive session.
Shares of Reliance Industries slipped 3.68% in four trading sessions from a recent closing high of Rs 2,001.80 on 14 November 2020.
RIL and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL. RRVL has received cumulative subscription amounting to Rs 47,265 crore (or 10.09% stake in RRVL) from the nine financial partners and allotted 69.27 crore equity shares to them.
The nine financial partners and their respective stakes are as follows: Silver Lake Partners (1.60% stake), Silver Lake Partners - Co-Investors (0.40% stake), KKR (1.19% stake), Mubadala (1.33% stake), ADIA (1.18% stake), GIC (1.18% stake), TPG (0.39% stake), General Atlantic (0.78% stake) and PIF (2.04% stake).
RIL's consolidated net profit fell 6.6% to Rs 10,602 crore on 25.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1,11,236 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU