RIL, Tata Steel, Jubilant Foodworks in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL said that Jio has announced the Beta trial of its True-5G services on Dussehra for Jio users in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The customers of Jio True 5G Welcome Offer will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Separately, Sanmina Corporation (Sanmina), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL announced they have completed the previously announced joint venture transaction. The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel, through T S Global Holdings Pte Ltd, has concluded the divestment of its 19% equity stake in AI Rimal to Tanmia on 3 October 2022, thereby reducing its shareholding from 70% to 51% in Al Rimal.

Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. (JFN), wholly owned subsidiary of the company has increased its stake in DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU) through various on-market purchases. 63,53,138 ordinary shares of DP Eurasia were acquired through various on-market purchases for a total consideration of GBP 28,73,328.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy (JSWNEL), a 100% subsidiary of the company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra for setting up a 960 MW capacity of Hydro Pumped Storage Project viz. Pane (Raigarh) Pumped Storage Project, in the State of Maharashtra.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies said that the divestment of the company's stake in IDS UK has been completed on 4 October 2022.

Atul Auto: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 8 October 2022 to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of a rights issue, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof.

