JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GKW standalone net profit rises 88.05% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit declines 16.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 4786.17 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declined 16.05% to Rs 1315.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1567.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 4786.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4071.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4786.174071.98 18 OPM %56.3463.83 -PBDT2447.532587.88 -5 PBT1563.901804.09 -13 NP1315.541567.01 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU