Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit declines 16.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 4786.17 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declined 16.05% to Rs 1315.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1567.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 4786.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4071.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

