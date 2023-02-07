Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit declines 16.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 4786.17 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declined 16.05% to Rs 1315.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1567.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 4786.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4071.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4786.174071.98 18 OPM %56.3463.83 -PBDT2447.532587.88 -5 PBT1563.901804.09 -13 NP1315.541567.01 -16
