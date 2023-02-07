Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 74.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 73.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy pare debt
Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises after good Q2 outcome
Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 41.25% to Rs 1417.91 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 60.98% to Rs 329.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 204.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.25% to Rs 1417.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1003.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1417.911003.86 41 OPM %36.9031.42 -PBDT506.49327.26 55 PBT446.40275.49 62 NP329.45204.65 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU