GKW standalone net profit rises 88.05% in the December 2022 quarter
Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.25% to Rs 1417.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 60.98% to Rs 329.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 204.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.25% to Rs 1417.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1003.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1417.911003.86 41 OPM %36.9031.42 -PBDT506.49327.26 55 PBT446.40275.49 62 NP329.45204.65 61

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:34 IST

