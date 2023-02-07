Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.25% to Rs 1417.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 60.98% to Rs 329.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 204.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.25% to Rs 1417.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1003.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1417.911003.8636.9031.42506.49327.26446.40275.49329.45204.65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)