GKW standalone net profit rises 88.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.90% to Rs 5.90 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 88.05% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.90% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.903.9169.6667.774.122.733.862.502.991.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)