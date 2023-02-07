JUST IN
GKW standalone net profit rises 88.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.90% to Rs 5.90 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 88.05% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.90% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.903.91 51 OPM %69.6667.77 -PBDT4.122.73 51 PBT3.862.50 54 NP2.991.59 88

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:33 IST

