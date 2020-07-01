Kopran consolidated net profit declines 37.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.37% to Rs 87.38 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 37.37% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 87.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.49% to Rs 21.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 359.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

