Kopran consolidated net profit declines 37.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.37% to Rs 87.38 croreNet profit of Kopran declined 37.37% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.37% to Rs 87.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.49% to Rs 21.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 359.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.3899.71 -12 359.50357.90 0 OPM %13.1011.81 -12.9912.94 - PBDT9.4013.75 -32 38.4140.40 -5 PBT7.0111.53 -39 28.8331.66 -9 NP4.817.68 -37 21.0224.02 -12
