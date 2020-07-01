Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 22.73% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.01% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 20.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.725.51 4 20.8323.28 -11 OPM %14.8611.07 -9.2714.00 - PBDT0.780.73 7 1.723.63 -53 PBT0.740.65 14 1.583.43 -54 NP0.540.44 23 1.172.49 -53
