Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 22.73% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.01% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 20.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

