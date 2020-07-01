Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.97% to Rs 790.68 crore

Net loss of Electrotherm (India) reported to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 72.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.97% to Rs 790.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 987.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.01% to Rs 24.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 141.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.80% to Rs 3199.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4040.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

790.68987.963199.924040.18-3.5111.793.507.50-15.51109.84122.78284.73-48.4272.32-11.43141.91-48.4172.3424.10141.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)