RITES Q1 PAT falls 36% to Rs 64 cr

RITES reported a 36.3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.99 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 102.08 crore in Q1 June 2019.

The company registered a 37.6% drop in consolidated revenue to Rs 335.47 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 537.65 crore posted in the same period last year. The result was announced during market hours today, 11 August 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax came at Rs 89.51 crore in quarter ending June 2020, nearly 42% lower from Rs 154 crore registered in June 2019 quarter.

Shares of RITES were trading 2.28% higher at Rs 253.5 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 247.85 to Rs 255 so far during the day.

RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

