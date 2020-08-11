Volumes soar at La Opala RG Ltd counter

La Opala RG Ltd clocked volume of 30.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 64.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47164 shares

NESCO Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 August 2020.

La Opala RG Ltd clocked volume of 30.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 64.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47164 shares. The stock gained 7.56% to Rs.207.00. Volumes stood at 57225 shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd clocked volume of 20.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 34.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58173 shares. The stock gained 15.79% to Rs.520.90. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 9.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.263.00. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd saw volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17100 shares. The stock increased 8.87% to Rs.1,874.95. Volumes stood at 38723 shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd notched up volume of 148.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.83.50. Volumes stood at 33.26 lakh shares in the last session.

