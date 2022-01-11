Board of G R Infraprojects approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

-
At meeting held on 11 January 2022The Board of G R Infraprojects at its meeting held on 11 January 2022 has approved the issuance of 750 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 75 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 25 crore on Private Placement basis within the borrowing limits of the company.
